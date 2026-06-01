'Ee Saala Nu Cup Namdu': RCB Lift IPL 2026 Trophy As Patidar & Co Go Back-To-Back In Ahmedabad | VIDEO

Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrated another historic night as captain Rajat Patidar lifted the IPL 2026 trophy after guiding the franchise to a second consecutive title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. RCB join giants CSK and MI in successfully defending the title, etching their names in history.

Patidar dedicated the trophy to the fans, cheering, "Ee Saala Nu Cup Namdu" before going to collect the trophy. That translates to 'This year also, the cup is ours'.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Videos from the trophy-lifting ceremony quickly went viral on social media. The clip captured emotional scenes as players hugged each other, waved to fans and celebrated another successful IPL campaign. Virat Kohli, one of the architects of RCB's triumph, was seen soaking in the moment as the team completed a remarkable title defence.

RCB's victory was built on a disciplined bowling performance followed by a composed chase. After restricting Gujarat Titans to 155/8, Bengaluru rode on Kohli's brilliant 75 off 42 balls to reach the target with two overs to spare. The veteran batter struck nine fours and three sixes, once again delivering on the biggest stage.

The triumph further cemented Rajat Patidar's growing legacy as captain. He became only the third skipper in IPL history to win back-to-back titles, joining MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

For RCB fans, the celebrations were especially sweet. After years of waiting for their maiden title, the franchise has now established itself as a dominant force in the league, winning consecutive championships and creating another unforgettable chapter in its history.