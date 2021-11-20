Eddie Howe tests positive for Covid-19, sees debut as Newcastle manager delayed

Eddie Howe has tested positive for Covid-19, meaning Newcastle United’s new manager will miss what was supposed to be his first game in charge of the club against Brentford at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Despite experiencing no symptoms and looking a picture of health during a media address conducted via Zoom on Friday morning, Howe, who has been double vaccinated, recorded a positive result during routine testing conducted at the club.

He must now isolate for the next 10 days, missing next weekend’s trip to Arsenal, reports The Guardian.

“I’d like to reassure everyone I feel fine and while this is unwelcome news for me, I know it hasn’t derailed our preparations for an important game.”

Saturday, November 20, 2021