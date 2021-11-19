Tim Paine steps down as Australia captain over sexting scandal: All you need to know

Hobart: Australian Test captain Tim Paine on Friday stepped down from the post after it was made public that he sent sexually explicit text messages to a female member of staff in 2017. The married father-of-two young children was investigated by Cricket Australia in 2018 after the employee complained, but cleared of misconduct and the matter was kept under the lid.

The Cricket Tasmania employee was offended by Paine's unsolicited photograph of his genitals in addition to the graphic sexual comments." The messages date back to 2017, months before Paine was recalled to the Test team and was promoted as captain following the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018.

Paine has stepped down weeks ahead of the five-Test Ashes series against traditional rivals England. The first Test begins in Brisbane on December 8.

"Today I am announcing my decision to stand down as captain of the Australian men's cricket team. It's an incredibly difficult decision but the right one for me, my family and cricket," Paine said during a press conference.

"Nearly four years ago, I was involved in a text exchange with a then-colleague.

"Although exonerated I deeply regretted the incident at the time and I do so today. I spoke to my wife and family at the time and am enormously grateful for their forgiveness and support," he added.

Paine will, however, continue to be a part of the Australian team.

The board has accepted Paine's resignation and started the process of identifying and appointing the next Test captain.

"We thought this incident was behind us. And that I could focus entirely on the team as I have done for the last three or four years. However, I recently became aware that this private text exchange was going to become public. On reflection, my actions in 2017 do not meet the standard of an Australian cricket captain or the wider community," Paine admitted.

Paine becomes the second consecutive Australian Test captain in recent years to quit his job owing to a scandal, following Steve Smith's resignation as the skipper in the wake of the ball-tampering episode in South Africa.

Social media was quick to latch onto the controversy on Twitter. Stand-up comedian Adam Rozenbachs wasted no time in writing: 'Tim Paine should know a good cricketer doesn't expose his middle stump.’

Australian broadcaster Michael Smyth was another who laughed at Paine's expense. Uploading a picture of a 1896 statue in Paris, which depicts the marble figure with its head in its hand, Smyth tweeted: 'New statue of Tim Paine unveiled outside Adelaide Oval.’

CA chairman Richard Freudenstein indicated Paine's decision to step down was his own.

