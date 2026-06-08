'Dwelling On Past Wouldn't Do Us Any Good': Germany's Leon Goretzka Aims To Win Fans' Hearts Yet Again After 2 FIFA WC Group Stage Exits | X @iMiaSanMia

Houston: Germany and former Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka said that after two successive group stage exits in the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups, the team wants to put things right and win over German fans once again, adding that "dwelling on past mistakes would not do any good".

Germany will be starting their World Cup campaign against Curacao on June 14 in Houston, placed in Group E with Curacao, Ecuador and Ivory Coast. After winning the 2014 edition of the tournament, Germany crashed out in the group stages of the next two tournaments, and now the eyes will be on adding the fifth star to their shirt.

Speaking to FIFA, Goretzka said that the "biggest motivation" for him and the team is to win over the hearts of German fans again.

"Obviously, we want to put things right. The memories don't really bother us anymore, but it's true that the sense of euphoria and that togetherness with the fans perhaps aren't quite there at the moment. They have lost faith in us a little, and we would love to win them over again. That's actually my biggest personal motivation, and the same goes for the whole team," he said.

"You can and should always learn from your mistakes, but dwelling on them now would not do us any good. We simply want to look ahead and take this opportunity in front of us. We know we have a good team," he added.

Goretzka does not consider Germany as "top favourites", the side is ranked 10th in the world. He said that the situation is different from past tournaments, and they can still achieve a lot if they are fit and in form.

"The situation is indeed a little different to previous tournaments. I do not think we will be among the top favourites, let's be honest. Nevertheless, there are very high expectations of us as a footballing nation, and rightly so. We have some top stars in our team, and I believe that if we're all fit and in form, we can achieve a lot at this World Cup. If we're able to grow as a team during the tournament, the sky's the limit. But I do not see us as top favourites," he added.

On the head coach Julian Nagelsmann calling for intensity, physicality and fighting spirit on the pitch, he said that such qualities are essential for them as a team.

"In other words, the potential is there - we just have to make sure we realise it every game," he added.

Speaking on what would be the key for Germany to pull off a great World Cup campaign, he said that they need to "grow together as a team and understand what the person next to us is doing on the pitch".

"I believe that physicality will also play a major role. I played in the Club World Cup last year, so I know the conditions will be extreme. That will certainly be a factor, and that is why we will have to be in peak condition. And then, just as in every tournament, luck will of course be a big factor. If everything comes together, then we really can go far," he signed off.

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