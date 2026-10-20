Dussehra 2026: Sachin Tendulkar, PV Sindhu, Gautam Gambhir Share Festive Wishes On Vijayadashmi

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, badminton star PV Sindhu, India head coach Gautam Gambhir and Jay Shah took to X to extend their Dussehra wishes, sharing messages centred on the victory of good over evil, courage, righteousness and family values.

Sachin Tendulkar Emphasises Courage to Overcome Inner Battles

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Tendulkar shared a message highlighting the festival's timeless significance, describing Dussehra as a reminder that goodness ultimately prevails, no matter how difficult the circumstances may be.

“Dussehra is a beautiful reminder that no matter how tough the circumstances, good always finds a way to triumph,” Tendulkar wrote on X.

The cricket legend also encouraged people to find the courage to conquer their inner battles before wishing everyone and their families a very Happy Dussehra.

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India head coach Gautam Gambhir shared a brief but emphatic message, focusing on the importance of standing up for what is right.

“Truth needs courage. Dharma demands action. Evil must never go unchallenged,” Gambhir wrote on X.

His greeting highlighted the need for courage and action in upholding dharma, reinforcing the festival's broader message of confronting wrongdoing.

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PV Sindhu shared a heartfelt festive message, combining her Dussehra greetings with a personal reflection on missing home. The Olympic medallist wished everyone a “very, very Happy Dussehra” and reiterated the festival's message of good triumphing over evil.

Sindhu also spoke about missing the warmth of being with family during the celebrations, recalling the joy of shared traditions, laughter and togetherness.

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Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, celebrates the triumph of good over evil and holds deep cultural and religious significance across India. The festival is observed with prayers, celebrations and the symbolic victory of Lord Rama over Ravana.