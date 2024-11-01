 Durham Police Arrests Man From North Yorkshire Over Burglary In Ben Stokes' Home
Ben Stokes had took to his official account on X and revealed that a number of sentimental items have been stolen.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 10:59 PM IST
Ben Stokes | Credits: Twitter

Following Ben Stokes' appeal regarding burglary in his house, a quick development has emerged regarding the case as a Yorkshire man has been arrested. According to The Durham Police, a 32-year-old man from North Yorkshire has been taken into custody on suspicion of committing the crime.

On October 30, the 33-year-old England Test captain wrote a lengthy message on his official handle on X, claiming that a gang of masked men barged his house during his recently-concluded Pakistan tour and stole a host of sentimental items, including three necklaces, designer bag, and a ring. He posted the pictures of the same on social media.

The seam-bowling all-rounder had shockingly revealed that his wife and children were inside their property in Castle Eden when the robbery took place, although there was no harm caused to them. A spokesperson of Durham Constabulary claimed, as quoted by BBC:

"Officers continue to appeal for information and anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 543 of 17 October."

According to the BBC, the man has been granted bail, but the investigation continues.

Ben Stokes gearing up for the three-Test series against New Zealand:

On the cricketing side of things, Stokes is bracing up for the three-Test series against New Zealand, beginning on November 28 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The left-handed batter had a horror tour of Pakistan, struggling with the bat as England slumped to a 2-1 series defeat. Hence, they will be eager to make things right against New Zealand.

England squad: Ben Stokes (C), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Rehan Ahmed, Shoaib Bashir, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes

