Full List Of Items Stolen From Ben Stokes House

By: Suraj Alva | October 31, 2024

England cricket captain Ben Stokes revealed that his house was raided by a masked gang while his wife and two young children were there

Stokes who lives in Castle Eden in County Durham, said the incident took place on the evening of Thursday, October 17

The all-rounder was in Pakistan for Test series when this incident took place

Stokes released a statement on social media along with photographs of the stolen items

one of the items was a Christian Dior bag which was taken during the robbery

A Diamond necklace was also one of the items stolen by robbers

A golden necklace with a lion's head was taken as well

The back of the lion necklace had engraving which said 'Some may be better, but none will be braver'

An engraved England ring with set diamonds which was stolen from Stokes' home

The World Cup winner also stated that among the stolen items was his esteemed 'Order of the British Empire (OBE) Medal' awarded to him in early 2020.

