Durand Cup Thriller: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Beat Jamshedpur FC On Penalties After 1-1 Draw To Storm Into Semi-Finals | Video | X / @thedurandcup

Kolkata: Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) beat Jamshedpur FC 9-8 on penalties to book a semi-final berth in the third quarter-final of the IndianOil Durand Cup, played here at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

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On Monday, the match finished 1-1 after normal time, with Sahal Abdul Samad and Devendra Murgaonkar scoring for their respective sides, before Mohun Bagan prevailed in a marathon shootout, as per a press release.

The shootout went the distance, running into sudden death, which saw the first 16 kicks being converted. In the fourth kick of sudden death, Lawmsangzuala saw his effort saved by Vishal Kaith, before Tekcham Abhishek Singh stepped up and converted the decisive penalty to send Mohun Bagan Super Giant through.

The winners will face the winner of Quarter-final 4 between Shillong Lajong FC and NorthEast United FC in the semi-final, which will be played on August 20 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong.

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Mohun Bagan Super Giant made the perfect start, taking the lead inside the second minute. Pronay Halder's pass to Rashithoi Meetei was not properly controlled, and Sahal pounced on the loose ball. He drove into the box and slotted a low finish into the bottom-right corner to hand the hosts an early lead.

The goal lifted Mohun Bagan, who began to press with real intent in the opening exchanges. Tekcham Abhishek Singh and Subhasish Bose were both prominent down the flanks, making regular overlapping runs, and Jamshedpur FC's defence was kept busy trying to hold them off.

Jamshedpur gradually settled after the early setback. By the fifteenth minute, the visitors were enjoying longer spells of possession and looking to create chances in the final third, though Mohun Bagan's defence remained solid.

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They created a good opening in the 17th minute. Lalrhriatpuia Chawngthu played a well-weighted through ball to Aman CK, who timed his run into the box perfectly. Shooting from a tight angle on the left, he was denied by a smart save from Vishal Kaith at his near post.

Jamshedpur went close again in the 25th minute from a free kick. Chawngthu's delivery found Pratik Chowdhary at the far post, but his effort flew well over the bar.

Mohun Bagan then had two good chances to extend their lead. In the 27th minute, Sahal and Liston Colaco combined down the right, and Sahal picked out Dejan Drazic with a cross to the far post. The Serbian had a free header from close range but could not keep his effort on target. Six minutes later, Drazic was denied again, failing to make a clean connection with a first-time volley after Abhishek's cross from the right.

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Mohun Bagan continued to press for a second goal. In the 37th minute, Sahal squared the ball to Lalengmawia Ralte, whose shot from the edge of the box sailed high over the crossbar.

Jamshedpur found their equaliser right on the stroke of half-time. Rashithoi picked up the ball outside the Mohun Bagan box and, with space to work in, shot from distance. Kaith could only parry the effort, and Devendra was on hand to finish from close range, sending both sides in level at the break.

Jamshedpur began the second half the stronger of the two sides, pressing high up the pitch. Aman CK was a persistent threat in the final third, repeatedly troubling the Mohun Bagan backline with his quick feet.

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Mohun Bagan had a good chance to regain their lead in the 49th minute. Second-half substitute Samir Zeljkovic showed good vision, threading a ball to Sahal inside the box with the outside of his boot. Sahal cut inside and curled an effort over the bar. Two minutes later, Alberto Rodriguez rose to meet Kiyan Nassiri's corner but could not direct his header on target from close range.

The contest carried real tempo through the middle of the half, both sides pushing forward whenever possession allowed. Zeljkovic tried his luck again in the 61st minute, cutting inside from the left, but his effort lacked the curl to trouble Jamshedpur goalkeeper Albino Gomes.

Mohun Bagan spurned a golden opportunity in the 63rd minute. Albino came well off his line but failed to clear it, and Sahal nicked the ball away from him, squaring it to Liston with the goal at his mercy. Liston could not control the chance, and it went begging.

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Jamshedpur responded in the 66th minute, Aman once again slicing through the Mohun Bagan defence before teeing up Sanan Mohammed, whose first-time effort flew high and wide.

The match settled into a tense, open contest through to the closing stages, both sides still committed to attack without finding a clear opening. Substitute Sayan Banerjee almost made an impact soon after coming on, beating his marker down the left in the 79th minute and drilling a low cross towards Jamie Maclaren, who could not quite direct it goalwards.

Mohun Bagan pushed men forward in search of a late winner, but Jamshedpur held firm as a unit to see out normal time. Deep into stoppage time, Sayan tested Albino from distance, forcing a smart save, and the resulting corner came to nothing.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)