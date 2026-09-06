Duleep Trophy Final: Ishan Kishan Makes Statement, East Zone Captain Slams Stunning Century Against South Zone In Chennai | VIDEO

Ishan Kishan Slams Stunning Century Against South Zone In Chennai | X/BCCIDomestic

Ishan Kishan made a strong statement with the bat on Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy final, smashing an unbeaten century against South Zone in Chennai. After winning the toss, East Zone captain Kishan opted to bat first and made full use of the excellent batting conditions. His composed yet attacking knock helped East Zone finish the day in a commanding position at 385/4.

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Kishan Leads From The Front

East Zone enjoyed a productive day as several batters made valuable contributions at the top of the order. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi provided the early momentum with a quickfire 44, while Abhimanyu Easwaran and Shikhar Mohan followed up with attractive half-centuries.

However, it was the fifth-wicket partnership between Kishan and Kumar Kushagra that completely shifted the momentum in East Zone's favour. Kishan remained unbeaten on 111 at stumps, combining authority with patience to punish the South Zone attack. The left-hander accelerated as his innings progressed and ensured East Zone ended the opening day firmly in control of the final.

Timely reminder

The innings comes as a timely reminder of Kishan's ability to dominate red-ball cricket when given the opportunity. The wicketkeeper-batter has played only two Tests for India, with his most recent appearance coming in 2023. With a hundred in a high-profile domestic final, Kishan has once again put his name firmly into the conversation for a return to the Test setup.