'Kya Yeh Vice-Captain?': Tilak Varma Takes Dig At Vaibhav Sooryavanshi During Duleep Trophy Final, Fans Stunned | Video

Tilak Varma Takes Dig At Vaibhav Sooryavanshi During Duleep Trophy Final | Ishanworld32/X

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again found himself at the centre of attention during the Duleep Trophy final, but this time it was not only his explosive batting that grabbed the spotlight. The 15-year-old East Zone opener was involved in a light-hearted sledging exchange with South Zone captain Tilak Varma during the first innings in Chennai.

Sooryavanshi had made an aggressive start to his innings, taking on experienced India pacer Mohammed Siraj and smashing him for three boundaries in an over. As the youngster continued to attack, Tilak appeared to engage him in some verbal banter from the field, with the South Zone skipper heard saying, “Kya yaar ye vice-captain?”

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The comment appeared to refer to Sooryavanshi's leadership role with East Zone. Despite the exchange, there was no major confrontation between the two players, with both Tilak and Sooryavanshi later seen laughing. However, the moment quickly went viral on social media, with some fans questioning the decision to sled the teenage batter.

Sooryavanshi eventually fell for 44 runs from 37 balls, having struck five fours and a six. His dismissal came shortly after the exchange, when Chama V Milind got the better of the young batter. Meanwhile, his opening partner Abhimanyu Easwaran produced an impressive 72 off 86 balls, including 10 fours and a six.

The innings was another reminder of Sooryavanshi's fearless approach despite his age. The teenager had already created history in the semifinal by becoming the youngest batter to score a half-century in Duleep Trophy history, breaking a 57-year-old record. His 92 in that match also showcased the enormous potential surrounding one of Indian cricket's most talked-about young talents.