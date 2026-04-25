'Dropped The Match': Karun Nair Drops Shreyas Iyer Twice In Fielding Nightmare For Delhi Capitals | VIDEO

Karun Nair, playing as a substitute fielder, cost Delhi Capitals the match on Saturday against the Punjab Kings in New Delhi. With the game hanging in the balance, Nair, stationed at boundary dropped PBKs captain Shreyas Iyer twice in successive overs to hand the visitors the advantage. Shreyas went onto score a half-century to put his side in control of the game.

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Nair drops Shreyas, twice

Delhi Capitals had sprung themselves back into the contest with the wicket of Nehal Wadhera. Still needing over 12 an over, the DC had an opening. PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer was batting on 28 when he miscued a hoick straight down to Karun Nair at long off. Nair seemed settled under but dropped it at the last moment.

Shreyas instantly made him pay smacking Kuldeep Yadav for a six off the very next ball. Kuldeep then enticed the right-hander with another big shot. Karun once again got under it and dropped it, effectively crushing Delhi's hopes.