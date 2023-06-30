Dream11 To Replace Byju's As Team India's Jersey Sponsor

Dream11 will become Team India's new sponsor. | (Credits: Twitter)

In yet another development regarding Team India's Men's outfit, Dream11 will replace Byju's as the jersey sponsor moving forward. On June 14, the BCCI published a tender for it, and News18 reported that Dream11 has responded by coming on board. The popular gaming platform has previously been the sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.

Up until November, Byju's had an optional agreement with the BCCI; however, in March, the company decided to terminate the agreement. Since then, Team India's jersey has without a sponsor, and they participated in the most recent World Test Championship final at the London Oval without one. The Rohit Sharma-led team wore brand-new Adidas practise and game jerseys.

Due to the placing of the logo, the value of the BCCI's prior contract with Byju's, which paid about Rs 5.5 crore for each bilateral match, was reduced to Rs 1.7 crore for an ICC game. The amount of the contract with Dream11 is probably less than what Byju's was paying the Indian Cricket Board.

Team India's next assignment is the tour of the West Indies:

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will next square off with the West Indies, playing two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The tour will start with the red-ball games on July 12th in Dominica. The Test squad has seen some surprises as Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped, while Ajinkya Rahane returned as vice-captain.

Three uncapped players in Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, and Yashasvi Jaiswal have also been named in the 17-man squad. The last time India toured the Caribbean, they won the series 2-0.