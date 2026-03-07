Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament: St Dominic Savio, Jamnabai Narsee And St Stanislaus Advance In U-8 Boys Knockouts

Young footballers from St Dominic Savio celebrate after scoring the winning goal during the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament U-8 Boys knockout match | Representative Image

Mumbai, March 7, 2026: The Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament continued with an exciting set of U-8 Boys MSSA Cup knockout matches at the MSSA Ground, as several teams produced disciplined performances to progress to the next stage.

St Dominic Savio start day with narrow victory

St Dominic Savio (Andheri) opened the day with a narrow 1–0 win over JBCN International (Chembur), with Nehaan Shetty scoring the decisive goal.

Jamnabai Narsee and St Stanislaus register wins

Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) secured a comfortable 2–0 victory against Nalanda Public School through goals from Sehraaj Sethi and Viven Naik. St Stanislaus High School (Bandra) also registered a 2–0 win against Rustomjee Cambridge International (Dahisar), with Alwyn Topping scoring and an own goal by Reyansh Pansare adding to the tally.

St Peter’s and Greenlawns advance

St Peter’s (Mazagaon) edged past Campion B (Cooperage) 1–0 thanks to a goal from Usman Ansari.

Greenlawns (B.P. Road) advanced after a tense tie-breaker against St Mary’s ICSE (Mazagaon). Following a goalless regulation time, Greenlawns won 3–2 on penalties.

Ascend International register biggest win

Ascend International (BKC) recorded the biggest win of the day, defeating Smt. RSB AVM (Juhu) 4–0 through goals from Sumier Shah, Samir Shah, Armaan Shah and Viraj Santhani.

Campion A and Don Bosco complete the day’s results

Campion A (Cooperage) defeated CNS (Kandivali) 1–0 with a goal from Hridaan Mehta, while Don Bosco (Matunga) closed the day with a 1–0 win over Aditya Birla World Academy (Tardeo), courtesy of Niccano Fernandes.

Brief scores — March 7 (Venue: MSSA Ground)

U-8 Boys MSSA Cup — Knockout

St Dominic Savio (Andheri) 1 (N. Shetty) beat JBCN Int. (Chembur) 0

Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) 2 (S. Sethi, V. Naik) beat Nalanda Public School 0

St Stanislaus H.S. (Bandra) 2 (A. Topping, R. Pansare — OG) beat Rustomjee Cambridge International (Dahisar) 0

St Peter’s (Mazagaon) 1 (U. Ansari) beat Campion B (Cooperage) 0

Greenlawns (B.P. Road) 0 drew with St Mary’s ICSE (Mazagaon) 0 — Greenlawns won 3–2 on penalties

Penalties (Greenlawns): D. Multani, K. Kanungo, I. Singh

Penalties (St Mary’s): R. Faroodi, A. Jain

Ascend International (BKC) 4 (Su. Shah, Sa. Shah, A. Shah, V. Santhani) beat Smt. RSB AVM (Juhu) 0

Campion A (Cooperage) 1 (H. Mehta) beat CNS (Kandivali) 0

Don Bosco (Matunga) 1 (N. Fernandes) beat Aditya Birla World Academy (Tardeo) 0

