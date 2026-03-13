Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament 2026: Campion ‘A’ Crowned U-8 MSSA Cup Champions; Greenlawns Finish Third

Campion ‘A’ players celebrate after winning the U-8 MSSA Cup at the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, March 12, 2026: The U-8 Boys MSSA Cup concluded in style at the MSSA Ground as Campion ‘A’ (Cooperage) lifted the title with a commanding final performance, while Greenlawns (B.P. Road) secured third place after holding their nerve in a penalty shootout. The closing fixtures showcased composure, defensive discipline and decisive finishing from the youngest competitors in the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament.

Greenlawns win third-place playoff on penalties

The third-place playoff between Greenlawns and St. Peter’s (Mazgaon) remained goalless at the end of regulation time, with both sides producing resolute defensive displays. Greenlawns stepped up in the tie-breaker to seal a 2–0 shootout victory, with Dhir Multani and Shoumik Mehta converting from the spot.

Campion ‘A’ dominate final to lift title

In the final, Campion ‘A’ delivered a dominant 3–0 win over Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) to clinch the championship. Vishwadhit A. led the charge with a brace, while Sarosh Bhesania added the third to cap off a comprehensive title-winning performance.

Brief scores — March 12 (Venue: MSSA Ground)

U-8 Boys MSSA Cup

3rd place:

St. Peter’s (Mazgaon) 0 drew with Greenlawns (B.P. Road) 0 — Greenlawns won 2–0 on penalties

(D. Multani, S. Mehta)

Final:

Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) 0 lost to Campion ‘A’ (Cooperage) 3

(Vishwadhit A. 2, S. Bhesania)

