Campion Crowned U-10 Champions In Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament; Bombay Scottish & St. Peter's Advance In U-8 Knockouts

The Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament continued at MSSA Ground, Azad Maidan (Turf), on Tuesday with the Boys Under-10 MSSA Cup final and third-place playoff taking centre stage, alongside the Boys Under-8 MSSA Cup knockout matches.

In the Boys Under-10 MSSA Cup final, Campion School, Cooperage emerged champions after edging past Ascend International ‘A’, BKC in a tightly fought contest. Hrihaan Jagtap scored the decisive goal as Campion secured a hard-fought 1–0 victory to lift the title.

Earlier in the Under-10 third-place playoff, Bombay Scottish School, Mahim delivered a commanding performance to defeat Sacred Heart School, Santacruz 4–0. Nivaan Sohal led the scoring with a brace, while Ayushman Singh and Nirhaad Singh added a goal each to seal an emphatic win and secure third place.

The day also featured Boys Under-8 MSSA Cup knockout matches. Bombay Scottish School, Mahim produced a confident display to beat St. Dominic Savio School, Andheri 2–0. Saransh Patrawala starred for Bombay Scottish, scoring both goals to secure the victory with an impressive brace.

St. Peter’s School, Mazagaon also progressed after registering a narrow but well-earned 1–0 win over Dr. Antonio D’Silva High School, Dadar. Usman Ansari scored the decisive goal in a closely contested encounter to guide St. Peter’s into the next stage.

With strong defensive performances, clinical finishing, and a championship-deciding contest in the Under-10 category, the tournament once again highlighted the depth of emerging football talent across Mumbai’s schools.

Brief Scores — March 10

(Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament)

Boys U-10 – MSSA Cup – MSSA Ground

Final

Campion, Cooperage 1 (H. Jagtap)

bt Ascend Int. ‘A’, BKC 0

3rd Place Playoff

Bombay Scottish, Mahim 4 (N. Sohal 2, A. Singh, N. Singh)

bt Sacred Heart, Santacruz 0

Boys U-8 – MSSA Cup Knockout – MSSA Ground

Bombay Scottish, Mahim 2 (S. Patrawala 2)

bt St. Dominic Savio, Andheri 0

St. Peter’s, Mazagaon 1 (U. Ansari)

bt Dr. Antonio D’Silva, Dadar 0