 Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football: St Anne’s Orlem, Jankidevi Public, Bombay Scottish, Swami Vivekanand And Nita Mukesh Ambani School Shine In High-Scoring U-8 Matches
A high-scoring day at the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament saw dominant U-8 wins by St. Anne’s Orlem, Jankidevi Public, Bombay Scottish and Swami Vivekanand, while Nita Mukesh Ambani School clinched the Division 2 title with a composed final victory.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 11:48 PM IST
article-image
First place Nita Mukesh Ambani School | File Photo

Mumbai, February 21, 2026: A packed day of Boys U-8 Division 3 and Division 2 action at the MSSA Ground delivered a series of dominant wins, energetic attacking displays and a title-deciding finale in the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament.

With several teams producing strong goal-scoring performances, the youngest age group of the tournament showcased excellent talent and competitive spirit throughout the day.

Dominant displays in Division 3

In the Boys U-8 Division 3 category, St. Anne’s (Orlem) produced one of the early standout results with a 5–0 win over Ryan International (Chembur), powered by a brace from Vivaan Naidu and a hat-trick from Muaaz Duduke. Jankidevi Public School (Andheri) continued the high-scoring trend with a 6–0 victory, while AVM (Bandra West) earned a 2–1 win over JBCN International (Parel). Rustomjee Cambridge ‘A’ (Dahisar), Next School (Mulund), Bombay Scottish (Powai), Don Bosco ‘B’ (Matunga) and Swami Vivekanand International (Gorai) also recorded confident wins.

Hiranandani Foundation (Powai) delivered a convincing 6–0 win over St. Xavier’s (Shanti Park), while Green Acres (Chembur), Smt. AVM ‘B’ (Juhu) and Swami Vivekanand International (Kandivali) added to the day’s strong attacking showcase. The match between St. Stanislaus ‘B’ (Bandra) and Our Lady of Salvation (Dadar) ended in an exciting 3–3 draw.

Division 2 playoffs and final

In the Boys U-8 Division 2 playoffs, Greenlawns (B.P. Road) secured third place with a 2–0 victory over Green Acres (Chembur). The division concluded with Nita Mukesh Ambani School (BKC) lifting the title after a composed 2–0 win over JBCN International (Oshiwara), courtesy of goals from Arjun Patodi and Vansh Choudhary.

2nd place JBCN

2nd place JBCN | File Photo

Third Place Green Lawns

Third Place Green Lawns | File Photo

Brief scores — February 21 (Venue: MSSA Ground)

Boys U-8 Division 3

Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) 0 drew with Greenlawns (B.P. Road) 0

St. Anne’s (Orlem) 5 (V. Naidu 2, M. Duduke 3) beat Ryan Int. (Chembur) 0

Jankidevi Public (Andheri) 6 (M. Wadiwala 3, M. Salah 2, Ayansh 1) beat Rustomjee Camb. ‘B’ (Dahisar) 0

AVM (Bandra West) 2 (J. Chandmani, K. Fulmadhya) beat JBCN Int. (Parel) 1 (A. Agarwal)

Rustomjee Camb. ‘A’ (Dahisar) 2 (S. Nisar, P. Gala) beat Ryan Int. CBSE (Kandivali) 0

Next School (Mulund) 4 (Shivansh 3, Hian 1) beat Dr. Antonio D’Silva (Dadar) 1 (A. Jagdale)

Bombay Scottish (Powai) 4 (J. Jesso 3, N. Seth) beat Campion (Cooperage) 2 (A. Gandhi, A. Lakhani)

Don Bosco ‘B’ (Matunga) 2 (Rvaan, Sharav) beat OLPS ‘A’ (Chembur) 0

Swami Vivekanand Int. (Gorai) 6 (K. Bhaliya, D. Jilve 3, S. Mahajan, D. Ghadhiya) beat Thakur Public (Kandivali) 0

Hiranandani Foundation (Powai) 6 (D. Gregory 2, V. Lakhani 2, A. Singh 2) beat St. Xavier’s (Shanti Park) 0

Green Acres (Chembur) 3 (U. Ahmed, A. Shukla 2) beat Sanjeevani World (Dahisar) 1 (A. Singh)

St. Stanislaus ‘B’ (Bandra) 3 (A. Toppo 2, K. Pawar) drew Our Lady of Salvation (Dadar) 3 (S. Kharmate 2, M. More)

Smt. AVM ‘B’ (Juhu) 2 (R. Mewani 2) beat Kudilal Govindram 0

Swami Vivekanand Int. (Kandivali) 3 (D. Jain 2, A. Hehimerba) beat Aditya Birla (Tardeo) 0

Billabong High Int. (Malad) 4 (A. Gokani 3, Y. Gupta) beat Shree Bhaidas Bhuta 0

St. Mary’s (Santacruz) 5 (Vivaan 2, Sherwin 3) beat St. Xavier’s (Andheri) 0

Jankidevi Public (Andheri) 2 (M. Wadilal, M. Salah) beat Ryan Int. (Chembur) 0

article-image

Boys U-8 Division 2 — Third Place & Final

Greenlawns (B.P. Road) 2 (S. Shah, S. Mehta) beat Green Acres (Chembur) 0 — Third Place

Nita Mukesh Ambani School (BKC) 2 (A. Patodi, V. Choudhary) beat JBCN Int. (Oshiwara) 0 — Final

