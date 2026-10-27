 Drama On The Field! Prince Yadav’s Throw Hits Finn Allen During Run-Out Attempt | VIDEO
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Drama On The Field! Prince Yadav’s Throw Hits Finn Allen During Run-Out Attempt | VIDEO

Prince Yadav and Finn Allen were involved in a tense on-field moment when the bowler’s throw struck the batter during a run-out attempt. Allen drove a low full toss towards mid-off, but Yadav stopped the ball quickly and threw at the stumps. With Allen outside his crease, the throw hit him as he attempted to return to safety.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, October 27, 2026, 02:30 PM IST
Drama On The Field! Prince Yadav’s Throw Hits Finn Allen During Run-Out Attempt | VIDEO
Prince Yadav’s Throw Hits Finn Allen During Run-Out |

Prince Yadav had a go at New Zealand opener Finn Allen during the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I on Tuesday. In a tense moment, the Indian fast bowler fired a throw towards the stumps, hitting the Kiwi on the way.

Prince Yadav's heated moment with Finn Allen

Delivering a low full toss, Yadav watched Allen drive the ball towards mid-off. However, the bowler reacted quickly, getting low in his follow-through to stop the ball before it could travel further. With Allen momentarily out of his crease, Yadav attempted a direct hit at the stumps. The throw struck Allen as he tried to return to safety.

Had the ball hit the stumps instead, Allen appeared unlikely to have made it back in time. Yadav's reaction could be down to a six the New Zealand opener had hit earlier in his over.

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Unfortunately for Prince, that was the closest he came to a wicket. On a batting friendly surface, New Zealand smashed 198/3 batting first in Wellington.

The Indian bowlers didn't have too many wickets to show for their effort but they were once again impressive in the last five overs giving away only 52 runs.

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