Dr H.D. Kanga Knockout cricket tournament 2023: Akash Patil all-round show in Youngsters victory

Representative Image

Mumbai: Akash Patil's brilliant all-round showing, an impressive bowling spell of 2 for 29 runs, and a solid 89-ball knock of 93 runs combined with Bharat Patil's fine spell of 4 wickets for 37 runs inspired Merry Youngsters CC to a 4-wicket victory against Gay Cavaliers CC in a Group-A quarter-final match of the Dr H.D. Kanga Knockout cricket tournament 2023, played at the New Era CC ground, Azad Maidan, on Sunday.

Batting first Gay Cavaliers, boosted by Roshan Gupta's half-century knock of 66 runs, managed to post a total of 210 all out in 40 overs. Hamza Khan's 37 runs and Nitin Bhor's 22 runs helped to swell the total. Besides Bharat and Akash, Akshay Dhuri claimed two wickets for 26 runs.

In response, youngsters comfortably chased down the target, making 211 runs for the loss of six wickets in 34.5 overs. The other batsmen who contributed towards the win was Pranav Thikrul's 33 runs, Vishal Jawale's 30 runs and Prakash Patil 28 runs. Roshan Gupta 2 for 25 and Niraj Shah 2 for 37 were Cavaliers successful bowlers.

In another quarterfinal match, Sportsfield CC defeated Anjuman-I-Islam CC by 65 runs, at High Court ground. Oval Maidan. Taking first strike, Sportsfield were dismissed for 195 runs in 42.1 overs. Sportsfield leading scorer was Shashank Kamat 59 runs, Suraj Vinayagamoorthy 34 runs and Harsh Mhatre 26 runs, while Chirag Panchal 3 for 36 runs, Atmaram Dicholkar 2 for 20 runs and Dharamchand Gupta 2 for 42 runs claimed the wickets.

Later, Anjuman-I-Islam were bowled out for 130 runs in 32.3 overs. Junaid Kaware 49 runs, Akhilesh Barai 26 runs and Jagjeevan Bisht 24 runs got runs on the board. Suraj Vinayagamoorthy 4 for 40 and Ketan Joshi 2 for 26 were Sportsfield's best bowlers.

In the semi-finals, Merry Youngsters will meet Bandra Gymkhana and SporSportsfield CC will clash with Young Stars Akton CC, Vasai.

Brief scores: Sportsfield CC 195 all out, 42.1 overs (Shashank Kamat 59, Suraj Vinayagamoorthy 34, Harsh Mhatre 26; Chirag Panchal 3 for 36,Atmaram Dicholkar 2 for 20, Dharamchand Gupta 2 for 42) beat Anjuman-I-Islam 130 all out, 32.3 overs (Junaid Kaware 49, Akhilesh Barai 26, Jagjeevan Bisht 24; Suraj Vinayagamoorthy 4 for 40, Ketan Joshi 2 for 26). Result: Sportsfield CC won by 65 runs.

Gay Cavaliers CC 210 all out, 40 overs

Roshan Gupta 66, Hamza Khan 37,

Nitin Bhor 22; Bharat Patil 4 for 37, Akshay Dhuri 2 for 26, Akash Patil 2 for 29) lost to Merry Youngsters CC 211 for 6, 34.5 overs (Akash Patil 93 (89-balls, 9x4,1x6), Pranav Thikrul 33, Vishal Jawale 30, Prakash Patil 28; Roshan Gupta 2 for 25, Niraj Shah 2 for 37). Result: Merry Youngsters CC won by 4 wickets.