 DPL T20: Anmol Sharma Recreates Suryakumar Yadav's Famous Catch From T20 World Cup 2024 Final; Video
Suryakumar Yadav's catch in T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa sent the fans into frenzy.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
Anmol Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Delhi Premier League (DPL) cricketer Anmol Sharma pulled off a catch that looked a carbon copy of the one done by Suryakumar Yadav in T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa to send David Miller packing. A video of the same emerged on social media as Anmol followed it up with a nonchalant celebration.

The catch taken by Suryakumar will arguably go down as one of the most iconic catches, especially given the situation of the contest. With 16 required and Hardik Pandya sending down a full toss, Miller made a decent connection for a six straight down the ground. However, the 33-year-old got to the ball in time and flicked it once over the rope before catching it inside the boundary line without his feet going beyond it.

From that point, the Men in Blue conceded only eight more runs and ended their 11-year ICC trophy drought. Meanwhile, West Delhi Lions' Anmol plucked a similar type of catch and held the required composure to complete it.

Here's the video of the same:

Delhi Premier League being held in Round-Robin and playoff format:

Meanwhile, the inaugural season of the DPL has six participants in South Delhi Superstarz, East Delhi Riders, Central Delhi Kings, North Delhi Strikers, West Delhi Lions, and Purani Dilli 6.

The women's teams' names for DPL are South Delhi Superstarz, East Delhi Riders, Central Delhi Queens, and North Delhi Strikers. Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi will host both men's and women's finals.

