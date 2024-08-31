VIDEO: Priyansh Arya Smashes 6 Sixes In An Over During Delhi Premier League 2024 Clash

Friday night in the 2024 Delhi Premier League became unforgettable as Priyansh Arya lit up the match between South Delhi Superstarz and North Delhi by hitting six sixes in one over.

Arya’s Unstoppable Onslaught

Facing Manan Bhardwaj, Arya unleashed a relentless attack, racking up 36 runs in just six balls. It all started with a powerful hit over long-off as Arya confidently stepped down the pitch. The second six was a textbook left-hander's shot, as Arya went down on one knee and launched the ball over deep mid-wicket.

The onslaught continued with the third delivery, which Arya sent flying over long-on. The crowd was on its feet, sensing something special was unfolding. Arya delivered on the anticipation, smashing the fourth ball out of the park. The final two deliveries faced the same fate, securing Arya’s place in history as only the third Indian to hit six sixes in an over, joining the ranks of Ravi Shastri and Yuvraj Singh.

A Night of Centuries

Arya’s heroics didn’t end with his record-breaking over. He went on to complete his century in style, putting the opposition bowlers to the sword. His partner, South Delhi captain Ayush Badoni, also put on a show, reaching his own century in just 39 balls. Together, they turned the game into a display of power hitting, with sixes raining down from both ends.

Badoni, known for his tactical gameplay, unleashed his full power, reminding his IPL franchise, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), of his value ahead of the 2025 auction. The duo’s explosive innings made the match an absolute spectacle, with Arya’s historic achievement ensuring the night will be remembered in Delhi cricket for years to come.