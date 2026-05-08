DP World PGTI Begins 2026 Season With ₹14 Crore Across 12 Events, Boosts Indian Professional Golf

Akshay Sharma (centre) receives the trophy and cheque of the DP World Players Championship 2026 from Ms. Rachana Bahadur, Senior Vice President & Country Head – India at Synchrony Financial & Advisor – DP World PGTI (2nd from right), Mr. Varghese M Thomas, Senior Vice President – Brand Partnership & Communications – DP World (2nd from left). The other dignitaries seen in the picture are Mr. Rishi Mattu, Head – Classic Golf & Country Club (extreme left) and Mr. Amandeep Johl, CEO, DP World PGTI (extreme right) | File Photo

New Delhi, May 7, 2026: The DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (DP World PGTI) began its 2026 season with one of its strongest starts, staging 12 events carrying a total prize purse of Rs 14 crore (including the DP World PGTI NexGen and excluding the Hero Indian Open), highlighting a step-up in scale, prize money and format innovation, alongside wider international participation, new corporate partnerships and a stronger focus on the player pathway through DP World PGTI NexGen events.

Higher prize purses mark strong start to season

In the first half of the season, three tournaments each carried prize purses of Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 1 crore, while two marquee events offered prize purses of US$300,000 (approximately Rs 2.76 crore), among the highest on the domestic circuit.

During the year, DP World became the Title and Umbrella Partner of PGTI, while Axis Bank joined as the Official Banking Partner.

DP World PGTI lived up to its avowed focus of spreading golf across India by organising tournaments across Nava Raipur, Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad.

Key events included the SECL Chhattisgarh Open, DP World Players Championship powered by Urbana at Kolkata, Indorama Ventures Open Golf Championship and the DP World PGTI Open, an event co-sanctioned with the Hotel Planner Tour.

April calendar adds depth to tour

The April calendar added further depth with three Rs 1 crore events, namely the Andhra Open Golf Championship 2026 at East Point Golf Club, Visakhapatnam, Boulders Classic at Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club, Hyderabad, and the DP World Players Championship at Classic Golf & Country Club, Gurugram, Haryana.

DP World PGTI also strengthened its professional golf development pathway through NexGen events, creating competitive opportunities for emerging professionals across centres such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Phillaur, a historic town in Punjab, and Patna.

The action-packed calendar and higher prize purses are expected to strengthen competitive depth, improve earning opportunities and enhance India’s positioning on the global golf circuit.

Focus on tourism and infrastructure

The tour also engaged with public stakeholders on the role of golf in tourism promotion, regional development and sports infrastructure creation.

The season also saw the launch of “72 – The League,” India’s first franchise-based professional golf league, introducing a team format.

Taken together, the growth in events, sponsorship support, prize money, player earnings and pathway events points to the continued expansion of the professional golf ecosystem in India.

Officials highlight growth of Indian golf

Kapil Dev, President of DP World PGTI, said the expansion of tournaments and prize purses is creating greater opportunities for Indian professionals and raising the standard of competition.

DP World PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl said the tour remains focused on building a deeper, more competitive platform with stronger international integration and improved earning opportunities for players.

DP World PGTI thanked its Official Umbrella Partner DP World and Tour Partners Amul, Axis Bank, Campa, Kalyani, Amrutanjan Enerlyte, Golf Plus Monthly and Golf Design India for their support.

With stronger sponsorship backing and rising prize money, DP World PGTI expects to further strengthen its platform, expand player opportunities and enhance the visibility of professional golf in India.

About Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI)

The Professional Golf Tour of India serves as the official governing and sanctioning body for men’s professional golf in India and is a recognised member of the International Golf Federation and the International Federation of PGA Tours.

PGTI also enjoys a strategic alliance with the DP World Tour (European Tour).

PGTI events offer Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points.

Global logistics leader DP World is the Title Partner and Official Umbrella Partner of the PGTI.

The PGTI is led by its President, Padma Bhushan Shri Kapil Dev, an iconic sporting legend who continues to inspire athletes and audiences nationwide.

Read Also DP World Players Championship Begins At Classic Golf & Country Club From April 21

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