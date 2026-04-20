DP World Players Championship Begins At Classic Golf & Country Club From April 21

Veer Ahalawat | File Photo

Nuh, Haryana, April 20, 2026: The DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (DP World PGTI) today announced the DP World Players Championship, which is scheduled to be held at the Classic Golf & Country Club in Nuh, Haryana, from April 21 – 24, 2026. The tournament offers a prize purse of INR 1 crore.

DP World partnership strengthens Indian golf

DP World and PGTI announced a landmark multi-year partnership in January this year, under which the global logistics leader DP World became the Title Partner and Official Umbrella Partner of the PGTI, India’s premier professional golf tour.

PGTI thanks its Umbrella Partner DP World as well as its Tour Partners Axis Bank, Amul, Campa, Kalyani, Amrutanjan Enerlyte, Golf Plus Monthly and Golf Design India, for contributing to the growth and promotion of professional golf in India.

Strong field of Indian and international players

The tournament will see participation of 130 professionals. The strong field at the event boasts of top Indian professionals Veer Ahlawat, Om Prakash Chouhan, Manu Gandas (all former DP World PGTI Order of Merit champions) as well as Saptak Talwar (2026 DP World PGTI Order of Merit leader), Khalin Joshi and Honey Baisoya (both winners on the DP World PGTI this season) and Angad Cheema (two-time winner on the DP World PGTI last year).

Sri Lanka’s N Thangaraja (three-time winner on the DP World PGTI last year) will be the leading foreign name in the field.

Local representation from host region

Besides Veer Ahlawat and Manu Gandas, the host region of Gurugram and Nuh will be represented by prominent names such as Dhruv Sheoran and Tapendra Ghai (both winners on the DP World PGTI) as well as Manish Thakran and Shivendra Singh Sisodia (both winners on the DP World PGTI NexGen) and Kushal Singh, Manav Bais and Saurav Rathi.

About Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI):

The Professional Golf Tour of India serves as the official governing and sanctioning body for men’s professional golf in India and is a recognised member of the ‘International Golf Federation’ and the ‘International Federation of PGA Tours’. PGTI also enjoys a strategic alliance with the DP World Tour (European Tour). PGTI events offer ‘Official World Golf Ranking’ (OWGR) points. Global logistics leader DP World is the Title Partner and Official Umbrella Partner of the PGTI. The PGTI is led by its President, Padma Bhushan Shri Kapil Dev, an iconic sporting legend who continues to inspire athletes and audiences nationwide.

Also Watch:

Read Also Khalin Joshi Surges Ahead On Day Two Of Andhra Open Golf Championship 2026

For more information on PGTI, please visit our website: www.pgtofindia.com

Media contacts

For media enquiries, please contact:

Nikhil Kalaan

Senior Manager – Media, PGTI

media@pgtofindia.com

+91 9910974846

Rakesh Kumar Singhal

Communications Consultant – PGTI (Former ED – SAIL)

rksh.singhal@gmail.com

+91 9910055630

Follow PGTI on:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pgtofindia/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/pgtofindia

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pgtofIndia/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/professional-golf-tour-of-india

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@pgtitour