DP World PGTI Announces Inaugural Andhra Open In Visakhapatnam With INR 1 Crore Prize Purse From April 7-10

Inaugural edition of Andhra Open set to begin from April 7 at East Point Golf Club in Visakhapatnam |

Visakhapatnam, April 6, 2026: The DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (DP World PGTI), the official sanctioning body of professional golf in India, announced the inaugural edition of the Andhra Open, which will be held at the picturesque East Point Golf Club in Visakhapatnam from April 7 – 10, 2026. The total prize purse for the event is INR 1 crore.

PGTI thanks its Umbrella Partner DP World and its Tour Partners Amul, Axis Bank, Campa, Amrutanjan Enerlyte, Kalyani, Golf Plus Monthly and Golf Design India, for their support in growing the tour.

The Andhra Open 2026 is supported by Host Venue East Point Golf Club (EPGC) and Event Partner Andhra Pradesh Golf Association (APGA).

The leading Indian professionals participating in the event include DP World PGTI Order of Merit leader Saptak Talwar, Veer Ahlawat, Om Prakash Chouhan, Manu Gandas, Angad Cheema (winner at EPGC in 2024), Honey Baisoya and Ajeetesh Sandhu, to name a few.

The leading foreign player at the event is Sri Lankan N Thangaraja (winner at EPGC in 2023). There are 18 foreign players participating from nine different countries.

The local challenge will be led by Visakhapatnam-based professionals S Muthu and Mohammed Rahman.

Mr. M S N Raju, Honorary Secretary, East Point Golf Club, said, “East Point Golf Club was established in 1884. In 1964 it shifted to this location. After getting 18 acres land in 2018 from the Government we were able to make a championship course by 2021 and awarded Best Renovated Golf Course in India in 2022. APGA also established base at EPGC and started promoting golfing activities in Andhra Pradesh including DP World PGTI’s Andhra Open 2026. This is the 3rd time we are hosting the PGTI. All the times, players registration is highest for Andhra Open to play in EPGC due its vibrant and beautiful course which is tough to play but gives a great experience.

“At our junior program in consultancy with Indrajit Bhalotia and good coaches around hundred children are participating. We are charging fee of Rs. 16,000/- to member children and guest member children fee of Rs. 20,000/- per year where it costs Rs. 15 lakhs in an academy. We are giving free coaching to underprivileged children. EPGC is home to a world-class golf course, good driving range with one golf type facility, 9 holes night golfing and pickle ball courts. The club house has banquet halls, guest rooms, meeting halls, infinite swimming pool on the terrace, fitness center, SPA and fine restaurants. We conduct around 15 club tournaments and hosting all IGU tournaments, inter-club tournaments and sponsors tournaments all along the year.

“We thank our members, the PGTI Management, Government, Sponsors, players, Media for their cooperation for successfully conducting this Mega Tournament.”

Mr. Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, “We are excited to return to the East Point Golf Club (EPGC) and to the city of Visakhapatnam, an emerging golfing centre in the country, for the inaugural edition of the Andhra Open. We thank the EPGC and all the other stakeholders for their support to the event. The tournament is aligned with our long-term objective of growing the game across all parts of the country. The Andhra Open not only brings top-tier golf to the state of Andhra Pradesh but also highlights the state’s potential as a vibrant golfing destination. We look forward to building a strong legacy for this tournament in the years to come.

“Under the dynamic leadership of the Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh is making remarkable strides toward establishing itself as a progressive, investment-friendly and globally competitive state. With a strong focus on infrastructure development, tourism and international engagement, the state is steadily emerging as a destination of global significance. Initiatives such as these further reinforce Andhra Pradesh’s vision of positioning itself as an international hub for sport, tourism and business.

“We also look forward to our continued partnership with the Government of Andhra Pradesh, and under the leadership of Kapil Dev, the DP World PGTI remains committed to working closely with the state to further strengthen its position on the global golfing map and to create lasting value for the sport and the region.”

The East Point Golf Club, established in 1884, transformed as a championship course in February 2021 and received the Best Renovated Golf Course Award at the GIA Summit 2022 in New Delhi. The 6871 yards long Par-72 EPGC is surrounded by lush green mountains, reservoirs, palm trees, water bodies, plantations and fountains and is home to very well-maintained fairways, greens, tee boxes and capillary bunkers.