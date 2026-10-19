DP World Extends Partnership Of The DP World India Championship Through 2035

(L–R) Amandeep Johl, CEO of the DP World PGTI; Kapil Dev, President of the DP World PGTI; Yuvraj Narayan, Group Chief Executive Officer of DP World; Rizwan Soomar, CEO & Managing Director for DP World's Subcontinent, Central Asia, Levant and Egypt region; Hemant Kumar Ruia, Country Manager, Subcontinent (India), DP World; and Guy Kinnings, Chief Executive Officer, European Tour group, at the 2026 DP World India Championship, Delhi Golf Club. |

Global smart logistics provider DP World has confirmed it will continue its partnership of the DP World India Championship through to 2035 as the second edition of the $4 million tournament – the largest prize fund ever offered for a DP World Tour event in India.

This aligns with DP World’s broader support of the DP World Tour after a new partnership agreement, the largest in the Tour’s history, was announced last year, extending DP World’s designation as Title Partner and Official Logistics Partner until 2035.

The original Tour title partnership agreement, which started in 2022 and which saw the European Tour renamed the DP World Tour, has helped make golf more inclusive and better connected than ever before.

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As a company which is reshaping the future of global trade, DP World is ideally placed to support a tournament of this scale. Its network of ports, terminals, logistics operations and technology across six continents is already moving the people, equipment and infrastructure needed to stage elite golf, including across a DP World Tour season of 42 events in 25 countries.

The DP World India Championship underscores India’s growing influence as a destination for elite golf and as a strategic market for DP World, and the extended tournament Title Partnership will see the event remain a fixture on the Race to Dubai for the next nine years.

The DP World India Championship is co-sanctioned with the DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI). With DP World becoming Title and Official Umbrella Partner of the DP World PGTI earlier this year, the tournament complements DP World’s broader sporting footprint in India, which includes partnerships with the Delhi Capitals men’s and women’s teams, and grassroots programmes that donate equipment and improve facilities to grow the game.



Yuvraj Narayan, Group Chief Executive Officer of DP World, said: "India is one of the most important markets in global trade, and we want to be here for the long term. Extending our support of the DP World India Championship to 2035 puts it alongside our title partnership of the DP World Tour for the next decade. In two editions, this tournament has brought the world's best golfers to Delhi and given Indian players the chance to compete with them at home. Together with our partnership of the DP World PGTI, it gives the next generation a clear path to the very top of the game, and we're proud to keep building on that."

The 2026 DP World India Championship is the eighth of nine events in the ‘Back 9’ phase of the 2026 Race to Dubai, building towards the season-ending Play-Offs which culminate with the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai next month.

DP World is already committed to continue as Title Partner of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai – the season-ending Rolex Series event where the Race to Dubai Champion is crowned – also through until 2035.

This season the DP World India Championship became the DP World PGTI’s season-ending event, more closely aligning with the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai, with the DP World PGTI Order of Merit champion set to be crowned on Sunday at the conclusion of the Race to DP World India Championship. The winner earns a DP World Tour card for the 2027 season.

The inaugural DP World India Championship in 2025, won by former Race to Dubai champion and European Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood - also marked the DP World Tour’s return to Delhi Golf Club for the first time since 2016.