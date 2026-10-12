Doug Loft Dies: Former Gillingham Captain Passes Away At 39 After Medical Emergency | X

Former Gillingham captain Doug Loft has died at the age of 39 following a medical emergency over the weekend. His death was confirmed by Gillingham FC in a statement shared on social media on Monday, October 12, 2026. The club expressed its grief over the sudden loss and offered condolences to his wife Laura, their daughters, Freya and Amelie and his friends and family.

Loft was a former professional midfielder who played for several English clubs during his career, including Brighton & Hove Albion, Port Vale, Gillingham, Colchester United and Shrewsbury Town. He also represented non-league sides Billericay Town and Tonbridge Angels before retiring from football in 2023.

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Doug Loft's Career At Gillingham And Port Vale

Loft joined Gillingham in 2014 after spending five years with Port Vale. He was appointed Gillingham captain and made 70 appearances for the club, scoring six goals, before leaving in 2016. His time at the club earned him a place among the players remembered by the Gills following the news of his death.

Port Vale was another important part of Loft's career. He joined the club in 2009 and spent five seasons there, becoming a key player and later captain. He was named the club's Player of the Year for the 2011-12 season and helped the team secure promotion from League Two in the 2012-13 campaign.

Following the announcement, Port Vale also paid tribute to their former captain. The club said it had requested permission from the English Football League (EFL), with the family's blessing, for players to wear black armbands and observe a minute's silence before their upcoming match against Chesterfield.

Football Clubs Pay Tribute To Doug Loft

Gillingham described itself as devastated by the death of its former captain and extended its condolences to his family. Other clubs associated with Loft also shared tributes, remembering his contribution to the game and his commitment on the pitch.

Loft began his professional career at Brighton & Hove Albion before moving to Port Vale, where he enjoyed a successful spell. He later continued his career with Gillingham, Colchester United and Shrewsbury Town, followed by spells in non-league football.

His death at 39 has prompted tributes from clubs and people across English football, with former teams remembering him for his leadership, dedication and contribution to their sides.