Rijohn Jose Dies At 29: Who Was The Calicut FC Footballer Killed In Kozhikode Accident?

Calicut FC footballer Rijohn Jose, 29, died after a road accident near Christian College on Gandhi Road in Kozhikode late Sunday night. His teammate and Santosh Trophy player Gani Ahmed Nigam suffered serious injuries in the collision and is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital.

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Who was Rijohn Jose?

Rijohn Jose, 29, was a footballer from Thrissur who had built experience playing for several clubs across India. Before joining Calicut FC, he represented teams including FC Deccan, Wayanad United and George Telegraph, featuring at different levels of the domestic football circuit. He was part of Calicut FC’s newly announced squad and had been training with the team in Kozhikode ahead of the upcoming Super League Kerala season.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, the accident took place around 10.30 pm when the motorcycle carrying Rigeon and Gani collided with another motorcycle on the Gandhi Road flyover near Christian College.

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The crash left all four people on the two motorcycles rushed to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital. Despite medical efforts, Rijohn succumbed to his injuries at around 12.15 am. Gani Ahmed Nigam, who has represented Kerala in the Santosh Trophy, sustained serious injuries in the accident. He remains under treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode.

Rijohn's death has come as a major setback for Calicut FC, which had been conducting regular training sessions in Kozhikode ahead of the league's scheduled start this week. The accident occurred barely a week before the tournament, adding to the shock surrounding the newly formed squad. His death has also cast a shadow over preparations for Calicut FC's debut season.