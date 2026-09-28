Double Podium Alert: India's Yashvir Singh Wins Silver, Rohit Yadav Takes Bronze In Men's Javelin At Asian Games | X

India produced a double podium finish in the men's javelin throw at the Asian Games 2026 with Yashvir Singh winning silver and Rohit Yadav taking bronze on Monday. Yashvir produced a personal best of 85.72m to finish second, while Rohit secured third place with a throw of 84.35m.

Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage won the gold medal with a throw of 88.55m. Yashvir's 85.72m effort was enough to secure silver in a closely contested competition, while Rohit's 84.35m earned him his place on the podium.

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The medal is another major achievement for Yashvir, who has continued to make his mark on the international stage. He had earlier won bronze at the 2026 Commonwealth Games with a personal best of 85.41m. His latest throw in Japan improved that mark to 85.72m.

Rohit also came into the Asian Games in strong form. He had recorded a personal best of 87.68m in August 2026, showing that he had the ability to challenge for a medal at the continental event.

The double podium continues India's strong run in men's javelin at the Asian Games. India has now won five of the nine available men's javelin medals across the last three editions.

Neeraj Chopra won gold at the 2018 Jakarta and 2023 Hangzhou Games, while Kishore Jena won silver in Hangzhou. Yashvir and Rohit have now added two more medals to that tally.

The result is particularly significant for Indian javelin following Neeraj Chopra's absence from the 2026 Asian Games. Chopra was ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering an ankle ligament injury, leaving Yashvir and Rohit to carry India’s hopes in the event.

For Pathirage, the gold adds another major title to an outstanding 2026 season. He had already won Commonwealth Games gold in Glasgow with a throw of 89.75m and became a major force in world javelin during the season.