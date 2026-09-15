'Bad Luck': Sri Lankan Star Rumesh Pathirage's Crucial 'Javelin' Damaged During Flight Ahead Of Asian Games 2026

Sri Lankan Javelin Star Rumesh Pathirage's Crucial Equipment Damaged During Flight | Rumesh Pathirage/Instagram

Sri Lankan javelin star Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage has revealed that his javelins were damaged during a flight, leaving the world-leading athlete disappointed ahead of the 2026 Asian Games.

Pathirage reportedly travelled from Hungary to Sri Lanka when the incident occurred. Sharing images of the damaged equipment on social media, the javelin thrower criticised the airline over the mishandling of his sporting gear. The incident comes at an unfortunate time for the Sri Lankan, who has enjoyed a remarkable season on the international circuit.

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Sri Lankan Javelin Star Rumesh Pathirage's Crucial Equipment Damaged During Flight

According to reports, all five of Pathirage’s javelins were damaged during the journey. The equipment had been used for more than 90 throws, including his 91.09m effort at the World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest. Despite the damage, Pathirage appeared to remain composed, describing the incident as “not a big issue.”

The 23-year-old has emerged as one of the biggest names in world javelin this season. He has won 11 of his 12 international competitions, including the Diamond League final and the Commonwealth Games. His season has also featured massive throws of 92.62m in Rome and 92.07m in Zurich, placing him among the leading medal contenders heading into the Asian Games.

Pathirage’s rise has been particularly significant for Sri Lanka, with the athlete having previously pursued cricket before switching to javelin. He will now look to put the travel mishap behind him and focus on his preparations for the Asian Games, where he is expected to be one of the leading contenders in the men’s javelin throw.