'Don't Waste Your £1': Ben Stokes Slams Misleading Ashes Headline, Says 'No Truth' To Story; VIDEO | X @ANI

Former England Test captain Ben Stokes has hit back at a report about the Ashes, calling its headline misleading and asking readers not to pay to read the story. He advised the fans not to waste their £1 (Approximately ₹126.40) to read the report as it's headline was completely misleading.

Stokes reacted to the report on social media and shared a link to an article published by iNews. He wrote, "Please don’t waste your £1 to read this…it’s a completely misleading headline and no truth to the Ashes story what so ever!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The former England captain's post came after a report about his views on England and the Ashes attracted attention. By sharing the link and criticising its headline, Stokes made it clear that he disagreed with the way the story had been presented.

Ben Stokes Reacts To Ashes Report

Stokes has often been at the centre of discussions around England's Test cricket team and its approach to major series. The Ashes, played between England and Australia, remains one of the biggest rivalries in international cricket.

His latest social media post has brought fresh attention to the report and the claims made in its headline. Stokes specifically described the Ashes story as misleading and said it had no truth to it.

However, his post should be understood as a response to the particular Ashes claims in the report. It does not automatically establish whether other details in the article are accurate or inaccurate.

The incident highlights how headlines can shape the way sports stories are understood, especially when they involve England's plans and preparations for the Ashes.