'Absolute Freak!': Ben Stokes Launches Stunning Defence Of Harry Brook After 114 Blitz, Drags Kevin Pietersen Into Debate

Ben Stokes Launches Stunning Defence Of Harry Brook | Ben Stokes/X

Former England captain Ben Stokes came out in support of Harry Brook after the England white-ball skipper produced a sensational unbeaten 114 against Sri Lanka in the first T20I in Southampton on Tuesday. Brook’s explosive knock helped England register a commanding 119-run victory, but it was Stokes’ huge praise for the batter that grabbed attention.

Brook smashed 114 not out off just 49 balls, hitting 10 fours and six sixes. His innings included six boundaries in a single over against Dunith Wellalage and powered England to a massive 254/4. He shared a 128-run partnership with Jos Buttler, who contributed 80 off 44 balls.

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Ben Stokes Launches Stunning Defence Of Harry Brook

Following the performance, Stokes took to social media to respond to those who have questioned Brook’s consistency and shot selection, particularly in Test cricket. Drawing a comparison with England great Kevin Pietersen, Stokes wrote: “I don't even think the genius of KP could come close to what Brook has talent-wise. You are an absolute freak, Harry. You're mint to watch.”

Brook’s performance came in front of Pietersen, who has recently returned to England’s white-ball setup as a mentor. The former England batter is expected to work with the team ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, adding another layer to the comparisons between the two aggressive batters.

England eventually bowled Sri Lanka out for 135 in 19 overs, with Sonny Baker taking 3/12. The emphatic win gave England a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series, while Brook’s innings and Stokes’ remarks continued to fuel discussion around the batter’s immense potential.