 'Don't Make Decisions In Sad State Of Mind': WFI Chief Sanjay Singh Wants Vinesh Phogat To Take Back Her Retirement After Disqualification From Paris Olympics
Updated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 06:17 PM IST
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Sanjay Singh on Thursday urged a crestfallen Vinesh Phogat to not take decisions like retirement from the sport in "a sad state of mind" as he looks to meet the grappler personally.

Her long-cherished Olympic dream shattered by a cruel twist of fate, Vinesh bid adieu to her international wrestling career, stating that she doesn't have the strength to continue anymore.

The 29-year-old, who was disqualified for being 100gm overweight ahead of her 50kg category gold medal bout in the Olympics on Wednesday, announced her decision on social media.

"I got to know about her retirement through social media and I am also shocked to learn she decided to retire on her own," Sanjay Singh told PTI Video.

"So I would urge her on behalf of the Wrestling Federation of India to not make decisions in a sad state of mind and make a rational decision once she has recovered from the debacle mentally. We will also talk to her." he added.

Vinesh has appealed against her disqualification from the 50kg category Olympic finals in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), demanding that she be awarded a joint silver medal after being forced out for being 100gm overweight in the weigh-in.

Sanjay Singh on Antim Panghal's controversy

Asked about grappler Antim Panghal, who caused embarrassment to the Indian Olympic contingent by trying to facilitate her sister's entry into the athletes village through her accreditation card, the WFI chief said the country wouldn't have to go through this if the federation was allowed to work without interference from some coaches.

"It is ridiculous. The Wrestling Federation of India is not being allowed to do what we want. We create a discipline. We send the selected coaches to international events. But there are few officials who are acting arbitrarily, leading to indiscipline in wrestling.

"We should be allowed to work on our own, if that would have been the case, there would not have been such embarrassment," Sanjay Singh said.

Panghal had crashed out of the Olympics after losing her opening bout in the women's 53kg category on Wednesday.

The top WFI official added, "IOA and WFI have met whatever needs were there of these 6 players, they were given the coaches, physios and dieticians they asked for. But they are acting arbitrarily. They are not respecting the chief coach of freestyle.

"There are some other coaches who are behind all these," Sanjay Singh alleged.

The 19-year-old U20 world champion Antim was also called by police to record her statement.

If that was not enough, Antim's personal support staff -- Vikas and Bhagat -- travelled in an inebriated state in a taxi and refused to pay the driver, who then called police.

Panghal and her support staff have been deported from Paris for the disciplinary breach.

