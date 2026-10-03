‘Don’t Major In The Minor’: Daren Sammy’s Message To West Indies Players Ahead Of IND Vs WI 3rd ODI

Daren Sammy appeared to have a clear message for his West Indies players ahead of the third ODI against India in New Chandigarh. A handwritten board placed near the team during their warm-up carried the line, “Don’t Major In The Minor, Add Value In Everything You Do.” The motivational message was accompanied by a series of fitness and cricket drills as the visitors prepared for the series finale.

Sammy’s Message To West Indies Players

The board listed activities including straight-leg raises, abductor work, mobility exercises, cricket skills and inchworms. Another message on it read, “Let’s work your game — FUN!!!!” A separate section mentioned “Hurdle Walkovers / Mini Hurdles / Ladders,” highlighting the focus on movement and agility during the session.

The message of not majoring in the minor appeared to emphasise staying focused on the bigger picture and making every action count. With West Indies already 0-2 down in the three-match series, Sammy's message provided a reminder for his players to concentrate on their preparation rather than the result of the previous games. The boards offered a glimpse into the motivational approach being used around the team before the match.

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West Indies Look To End Series On A High

India had already sealed the series after winning the first two ODIs, leaving West Indies fighting to avoid a clean sweep. The visitors will now hope their preparation translates into a stronger performance across batting, bowling and fielding in the final game. Sammy's players will also be looking to give their coach something to celebrate at the end of the tour.

As the West Indies players went through their warm-up, Sammy's handwritten messages stood out beside the training area. “Don’t Major In The Minor” summed up the message as the visitors looked to finish the series with a win.