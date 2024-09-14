 'Don’t Know What I’d Do Without You': Suryakumar Yadav's Wife Pens Moving Post For Her Husband On T20 Star's Birthday
India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav turned 34 on Saturday (September 14, 2024).

Updated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav with his wife. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India's star cricketer Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha Shetty wrote a moving post for her husband on account of his birthday on Saturday (September 14, 2024). Devisha took to her official Instagram account and wrote on how the decision to spend her life with him is the best one and that he makes this world a better place to live.

She wrote on Instagram:

"Happy happy birthday to my best friend, husband , lover, my world and the best decision of my life! Thankful for you every single day❤️❤️ you make this world a better place and I don’t know what I’d do without you❤️❤️ love you now and forever."

