'Don't I Have Anything Else To Do?': Ex-Cricketer Manoj Tiwary Reveals How Mamata Banerjee 'Insulted' Him During TMC Stint| VIDEO

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary has made fresh allegations against TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and sports minister Arup Biswas. Tiwary quit the party after the West Bengal election debacle, and hit out at the corrupt practices of the Trinamool Congress. He recollected an incident where he took his concerns to Banerjee, who humiliated him in return.

"I wanted to meet Chief Minister and wrote many letters but there was no reply therein. So, I decided that after the cabinet meeting I will get up and tell directly to her that these are the issues. One day, when I raised this issue with the Chief Minister, she said to my face, "Don't I have anything else to do?" She didn't even give me 20 seconds to explain what I wanted to say," Manoj Tiwary said in a video posted on his Facebook account.

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'Skipped Messi event after repeated insults'

Tiwary claimed that Arup Biswas of preventing him from functioning effectively. He claimed that despite coming from a sports background and wanting to contribute, he was sidelined in the sports department, left without responsibilities, and excluded from key events.

He further said he skipped Lionel Messi’s event due to repeated insults, and claimed Messi left within minutes because of mismanagement, leaving sports fans in the state embarrassed. Overall, he described his five-year tenure in the sports department as frustrating and unproductive.

"In the sports department, I had nothing to do except eat tea and biscuits. I wasn't present at Messi's event because of the repeated insults. I felt something serious was about to happen. You must have seen that all the sports lovers in the state were embarrassed by Arup Biswas. Messi left the event within 5-10 minutes, just because of Arup Biswas," he said in his video.

Manoj Tiwary had earlier made a sensational allegation while announcing his exit from the Trinamool Congress, claiming he was asked to pay ₹5 crore for an MLA ticket ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. The former Kolkata Knight Riders star and outgoing MLA from Shibpur said he refused, which cost him a ticket this time. He further alleged that several candidates secured nominations after paying hefty sums, suggesting such practices contributed to the party’s poor electoral performance.

The 40-year-old, who also served as Minister of State for Sports under Mamata Banerjee, sharply criticised the party’s internal functioning, citing corruption and lack of development as key reasons behind its downfall. Declaring his journey with the TMC over, Tiwary said he was initially reluctant to enter politics despite being offered a Lok Sabha ticket in 2019, but later contested and won the Shibpur seat in 2021 after being persuaded by Banerjee, hoping to bring meaningful change.