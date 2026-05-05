'₹5 Crore For MLA Ticket': Ex-KKR Star Manoj Tiwary Makes Massive Allegation As He Quits Trinamool Congress After West Bengal Election Debacle

Manoj Tiwary has made a sensational allegation while announcing his exit from the Trinamool Congress, claiming he was asked to pay ₹5 crore for an MLA ticket ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders star and outgoing MLA from Shibpur said he refused to pay the amount, which ultimately cost him a ticket this time. Tiwary alleged that several candidates were handed tickets after paying hefty sums, adding that such practices contributed to the party’s poor performance in the elections.

The 40-year-old, who also served as Minister of State for Sports under Mamata Banerjee, did not hold back in his criticism, stating that corruption and lack of development across sectors led to the party’s downfall. He said the electoral debacle did not come as a surprise given the internal functioning of the party.

Declaring that his journey with the TMC is now over, Tiwary reflected on his political entry, revealing that he was initially reluctant to join politics despite being offered a Lok Sabha ticket in 2019. However, he eventually contested and won the Shibpur seat in 2021 after being persuaded by Mamata Banerjee, hoping to bring about meaningful change.