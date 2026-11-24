'Don't Drag Siraj Into Controversies': Rajeev Shukla Rejects Imran Masood's Discrimination Claims | X

New Delhi [India], November 24: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla on Tuesday said Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj should not be dragged into controversies over his omission from the playing 11 in the Test against New Zealand, stressing that the decision to select the final eleven rests with the team coach and captain.

The BCCI VP’s comments come after allegations by Congress MP Imran Masood, who had claimed that Siraj was not included in India's playing 11 despite his performance because of his name, alleging religious discrimination in the selection process.

#WATCH | Delhi | On cricketer Mohammed Siraj, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla says, "...It’s not as if the Test match ended in a draw simply because Siraj wasn't playing. I don't think Siraj should be dragged into such controversies. There shouldn't be this kind of commentary surrounding him. After all, he is part of the squad—and being selected for the team is the most significant achievement. He was selected for the squad, but the decision regarding which eleven players take the field rests with the coach and the captain. They make that call based on pitch conditions and various other factors. It is not appropriate to stir up political or other controversies simply because someone was not included in the playing eleven. This is not good for Siraj either, and he himself would certainly not appreciate it. Dragging someone into controversies or disputes—this is something that should be left entirely to the coach and the captain to decide regarding the playing eleven. Therefore, I don’t think this should be blown out of proportion" — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2026

Shukla Defends Team Selection Process

Notably, India were held to a draw by New Zealand in the opening Test at the Basin Reserve, despite posting a massive 720/9 (declared) in their first innings and putting themselves in a commanding position to push for victory.

Speaking to ANI, Rajeev Shukla said Siraj's absence was not responsible for the drawn Test and stressed that selecting the playing 11 was the coach's and captain's decision, based on pitch conditions and other factors. He said Siraj should not be dragged into political controversies over his omission, adding that the issue should not be blown out of proportion.

“It’s not as if the Test match ended in a draw simply because Siraj wasn't playing. I don't think Siraj should be dragged into such controversies. There shouldn't be this kind of commentary surrounding him. After all, he is part of the squad—and being selected for the team is the most significant achievement. He was selected for the squad, but the decision regarding which eleven players take the field rests with the coach and the captain. They make that call based on pitch conditions and various other factors. It is not appropriate to stir up political or other controversies simply because someone was not included in the playing eleven. This is not good for Siraj either, and he himself would certainly not appreciate it,” he said.

“Dragging someone into controversies or disputes—this is something that should be left entirely to the coach and the captain to decide regarding the playing eleven. Therefore, I don’t think this should be blown out of proportion,” he added.

Masood Alleges Religious Discrimination

Masood had alleged discrimination against Siraj, claiming that his name was the reason behind his exclusion.

"It is being said that despite his good performance, he was not given a place in the team. His name is 'Siraj', and that is why he was not given a place. If you are not selecting him despite his good performance, the discrimination is clear," he told ANI on Friday.

After alleging discrimination over Siraj's omission from India's Test squad, Imran Masood, on Saturday, also brought Mohammed Shami and Sarfaraz Khan into the discussion, questioning the selection process and insisting that players should be picked purely on merit and performance, irrespective of where they come from.

"There’s Mohammed Shami, there’s Sarfaraz, and many others. Selections should be based on performance; if someone is performing well, it shouldn’t matter where they come from," Masood told ANI on Saturday.

India Held To Wellington Draw

Coming to the Wellington Test match, India were unable to force a victory despite reducing the hosts to 119/2 before the start of the final day. New Zealand eventually finished their second innings at 239/5 after 120 overs, with captain Shubman Gill shaking hands with the opposition batters with less than an hour remaining in the match.

Notably, India went with a four-pronged pace attack for the Wellington Test, featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj, while leaving out Mohammad Siraj, a decision that drew questions from cricket experts.

New Zealand's Resilient Batting Display

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell remained unbeaten on 49 off 186 deliveries, while Glenn Phillips scored an unbeaten 26 from 126 balls as the pair displayed tremendous patience to deny India the remaining five wickets.

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Earlier in the match, New Zealand, after being put in to bat first, slumped to 70/5 before Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips rescued the innings with a 216-run partnership, taking their side to 368 all out.

The two teams will now meet in the second and final Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, beginning November 27.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)