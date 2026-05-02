'Don't Believe Everything...': Yesha Sagar Reacts To Sameer Rizvi Conversion Claims After Viral Post

Yesha Sagar has hit back at internet rumours | X/Yesha_Sagar

Yesha Sagar has broken her silence on the Sameer Rizvi religious conversion controversy on social media. The Delhi Capitals star was accused of forcing his rumored girlfriend, Yesha Sagar, into religious conversion. The claims began circulating widely after a journalist’s post went viral, sparking intense debate and speculation across platforms.

Responding to those claims, Sagar took to social media to shut them down. In a cryptic post, the sports anchor wrote, "Don’t believe everything you see or read on the internet."

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Sameer Rizvi religious conversion row

The incident stems from a viral post by sports journalist Abhishek Tripathi on X. Tripathi claimed that an Uttar Pradesh-based cricketer and a female anchor were in a relationship and that the cricketer was extending possible pressure related to religious conversion.

Social media rumours soon circulated, linking the names of Sameer Rizvi and Yesha Sagar to these allegations. Several social media users also repeated the same claims and said that it was true that the cricketer asked her to delete her photos and also forced religious conversion.

Who is Yesha Sagar?

Yesha Sagar has built a notable presence in both the sports and entertainment industries. Before transitioning into sports presenting, Sagar worked as a model and actress, gaining experience in front of the camera. She later emerged as a recognised presenter in franchise cricket, hosting tournaments such as the Global T20 Canada, UP T20 League, and the Bangladesh Premier League. Her confident on-screen presence and engaging style have made her a familiar face among cricket audiences.

In addition to her work in media, Sagar is also a fitness influencer, actively sharing health and lifestyle content with her followers. Her diverse career, from modelling and acting to hosting international cricket leagues, has contributed to her growing popularity.