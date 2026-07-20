Donald Trump Enjoys Bird's-Eye View Of FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Venue As Helicopter Flies Over Stadium; Ivanka Shares VIDEO | X

US President Donald Trump attended the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain on Sunday, July 19. Before reaching the stadium, his presidential helicopter flew directly over the venue, giving everyone inside a bird's-eye view of the packed crowd below.

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His daughter Ivanka Trump shared a video of the moment on social media. The viral video shows Trump looking out of the helicopter window as it flies over the stadium before landing. She captioned the post, "Incoming!" along with the hashtag #FIFAWorldCup.

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Trump Arrives for World Cup Final

The World Cup final was played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Spain and Argentina faced each other in the biggest match of the tournament.

Security at the stadium was very tight as the U.S. President was attending the match. Secret Service agents carried out security checks at the entry gates, leading to long queues for fans.

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Read Also Donald Trump Spotted At FIFA World Cup 2026 Final In New York Alongside Gianni Infantino

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Trump watched the final from a secure glass suite with First Lady Melania Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Donald Trump became the first sitting U.S. President to attend a FIFA World Cup final. The 2026 FIFA World Cup was jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.