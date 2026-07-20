Donald Trump Spotted At FIFA World Cup 2026 Final In New York Alongside Gianni Infantino

US President Donald Trump attended the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday (Monday IST). Trump arrived at the venue by helicopter and was seated alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino. He watched the summit clash from a specially secured enclosure protected by bulletproof glass.

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Trump's arrival did lead to delays and chaos at the stadium, with several media personnel held up in queues for upto two hours. Spectators were also subjected to tighter security checks owing to Trump’s eventual presence at the venue.

Trump has not attended any of the previous 103 games at the FIFA World Cup 2026 but is in the stadium to watch the final. The US President will be on the podium to hand over the winner's trophy to either Spain or Argentina, whoever ends up lifting the title.