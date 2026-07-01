'Doing Politics Against Kid': Netizens React As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Benched For Third Consecutive Match

The wait for teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India debut continued on Wednesday after the 15-year-old was left out of the playing XI for the first T20I against England in Durham. It marked the third consecutive match in which Sooryavanshi was named in the squad but not included in the final XI, with India once again backing the experienced opening pair of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma.

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The decision came after Sooryavanshi also remained on the bench during both T20Is against Ireland, where India suffered a disappointing 2-0 series defeat. Many supporters had expected the youngster to be handed his maiden international cap against England, especially after India's struggles in the previous series.

Soon after the playing XI was announced, social media was flooded with reactions from disappointed fans. Several users questioned the selectors' reluctance to give the youngster an opportunity. Others argued that if India were unwilling to play him, there was little point in including him in the squad.

Netizens react to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi snub

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Read Also India Vs ENG 1st T20I: No Debut For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Despite Ireland Series Debacle

The hype surrounding Sooryavanshi has only grown since his remarkable IPL 2026 campaign for Rajasthan Royals. The left-handed opener finished as the tournament's leading run-scorer, amassing 776 runs in 16 innings at a staggering strike rate of 237.30. His season included one century, five fifties, and a record 72 sixes, earning him the Orange Cap and establishing him as one of the brightest young talents in world cricket.

Sooryavanshi had already made history by becoming the youngest centurion in men's T20 cricket before receiving his maiden India call-up at just 15 years of age. His fearless batting and explosive stroke play made many believe he was ready for the international stage.