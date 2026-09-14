‘Doing Great Masha Allah!’ Pakistan Fans Praise Mohsin Naqvi For Stealing Asia Cup Trophies Twice From India; VIDEO

India’s record eighth Women’s Asia Cup title was followed by a controversial trophy presentation in Dubai. Asian Cricket Council president and Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi became the centre of attention after the Indian players did not collect the trophy from him. Now, a video of Naqvi leaving the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has added another twist to the controversy.

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Pakistan Fan Praises Mohsin Naqvi

The video shows Naqvi leaving the stadium after India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final on Sunday. As his car passed a Pakistan supporter filming his exit, the fan could be heard praising the PCB chief. He also backed Naqvi's handling of the situation involving the Indian team.

“Good job sir, we are happy with you. They [India] don't deserve this trophy. We love you. You are a great man. Doing Great Masha Allah. Keep it up,” the fan said in the video. Naqvi appeared to smile and wave at the supporters as his car moved past them. The clip has since circulated widely on social media amid the ongoing discussion around the trophy presentation.

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India Skip Trophy Presentation

India’s players did not come forward to receive the trophy from Naqvi after their dominant victory over Sri Lanka. The team instead celebrated its title win before later gathering for a group photograph. The trophy presentation, however, quickly became one of the biggest talking points from the final.

The latest incident has also drawn comparisons with the previous Asia Cup involving India’s men’s team. India had similarly refused to collect the trophy from Naqvi during that tournament, making this another high-profile India-related trophy presentation involving the PCB chief.