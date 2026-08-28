Doctor Collapses While Working Out In Gym; Dies Allegedly Due To Heart Attack As Haunting Video Goes Viral

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A doctor in Assam suffered a tragic death after a heart attack while working out at a gym. The deceased, identified as Dr Sahin Rahman, fell unconscious and was rushed to the hospital. The incident has been been captured live on CCTV cameras.

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As per reports, Rahman was working out at the gym and looked in no discomfort. However, after a few repetitions, he appeared to slow down and fell face first onto the floor unconscious. On lookers quickly rushed to his aid and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The incident, captured on CCTV, showcased the time as 7:36 PM.

Rahman was an Associate Professor in the Department of Community Medicine at Nagaon Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Assam.

The exact cause of death however is not known. The investigation into the same is underway, however, it is largely believed to be a heart-related issue.

Incidents such as these are very rare. While exercise does provide regular health benefits, it can also cause reduced blood flow should there be increased physical strain.