'Do You Know Virat Kohli?': IShowSpeed Asks Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football Legend Gives Shocking Reply; VIDEO

Superstar YouTuber IShowSpeed, or Darren Jason Watkins Jr., recently met up with football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Italy where they had a brief chat about Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli.

Speed asked Zlatan if he knew about the former Indian cricket captain to which the former Sweden captain gave a shocking reply.

A video has gone viral which shows Speed and Zlatan engaged in a conversation about Kohli in a car. “Do you know Virat Kohli?” Speed asks Zlatan, who replies "No".

Speed is shocked to know that Zlatan has no idea who Kohli is or what sports he plays.

Speed: “You don’t know Virat Kohli? You never seen him before?”

Zlatan: “I have never seen cricket in my life. Not being disrespectful, but no.”

Speed: “He's (Kohli) a GOAT. He’s the GOAT.”

Zlatan: “So you like cricket also?”

Speed: “Yes, I do. He’s the GOAT in different aspect.”

But this isn't the first time Speed has brought up Kohli while talking to other sporting legends. He had done the same with Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario, who did know about Kohli and his greatness.

Speed was also present in New York to cheer for Kohli and Team India during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 last month.