 'Do You Know Virat Kohli?': IShowSpeed Asks Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football Legend Gives Shocking Reply; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Do You Know Virat Kohli?': IShowSpeed Asks Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football Legend Gives Shocking Reply; VIDEO

'Do You Know Virat Kohli?': IShowSpeed Asks Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football Legend Gives Shocking Reply; VIDEO

Speed asked Zlatan if he knew about the former Indian cricket captain to which the former Sweden captain gave a shocking reply.

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 04:41 PM IST
article-image

Superstar YouTuber IShowSpeed, or Darren Jason Watkins Jr., recently met up with football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Italy where they had a brief chat about Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli.

Speed asked Zlatan if he knew about the former Indian cricket captain to which the former Sweden captain gave a shocking reply.

A video has gone viral which shows Speed and Zlatan engaged in a conversation about Kohli in a car. “Do you know Virat Kohli?” Speed asks Zlatan, who replies "No".

Speed is shocked to know that Zlatan has no idea who Kohli is or what sports he plays.

Speed: “You don’t know Virat Kohli? You never seen him before?”

Zlatan: “I have never seen cricket in my life. Not being disrespectful, but no.”

Speed: “He's (Kohli) a GOAT. He’s the GOAT.”

Zlatan: “So you like cricket also?”

Speed: “Yes, I do. He’s the GOAT in different aspect.”

But this isn't the first time Speed has brought up Kohli while talking to other sporting legends. He had done the same with Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario, who did know about Kohli and his greatness.

Speed was also present in New York to cheer for Kohli and Team India during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 last month.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Do You Know Virat Kohli?': IShowSpeed Asks Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football Legend Gives Shocking...

'Do You Know Virat Kohli?': IShowSpeed Asks Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football Legend Gives Shocking...

Video: James Anderson Receives Standing Ovation As He Leads England Onto The Field In His Farewell...

Video: James Anderson Receives Standing Ovation As He Leads England Onto The Field In His Farewell...

ZIM vs IND, 3rd T20I: Shubman Gill-Led Team India Win Toss & Opt To Bat First; Samson, Jaiswal &...

ZIM vs IND, 3rd T20I: Shubman Gill-Led Team India Win Toss & Opt To Bat First; Samson, Jaiswal &...

Suryakumar Yadav Retains Second Spot In T20I Batting Rankings

Suryakumar Yadav Retains Second Spot In T20I Batting Rankings

Zaheer Khan & Lakshmipathy Balaji In Consideration To Be India's Next Bowling Coach

Zaheer Khan & Lakshmipathy Balaji In Consideration To Be India's Next Bowling Coach