'Do Not Suppress Them...': Former Indian Cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar Voices Support For Students Amid NEET Paper Leak Protest

Sanjay Manjrekar/X

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has voiced his support for students protesting over the ongoing NEET paper leak controversy, urging authorities to empower India's youth instead of silencing them. His statement comes at a time when demonstrations continue across the country, even after activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike following the Centre's intervention.

Taking to social media, Manjrekar wrote, "I stand in solidarity with the youth of India. Do not suppress them, give them wings. They will take India to new heights." His message quickly gained traction online, with many users praising the former batter for publicly backing students demanding accountability and reforms in the examination system.

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Manjrekar's comments arrive amid one of the biggest youth-led movements in recent years, triggered by the alleged NEET paper leak. While Wangchuk has called off his fast after discussions with government representatives, protest organisers have maintained that demonstrations will continue until their key demands are addressed, including systemic reforms and accountability for those responsible.

The government's outreach, including assurances of stricter laws against examination paper leaks, has been welcomed by some, but several student groups remain unconvinced. They argue that long-term structural changes are necessary to restore trust in India's competitive examination system.

Manjrekar's statement adds to a growing list of public figures expressing solidarity with protesting students. His appeal to "give them wings" has resonated widely on social media, reinforcing calls for protecting the aspirations of millions of young Indians seeking fair opportunities through competitive examinations.