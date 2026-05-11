Divyanshi Bhowmick: India's 15-Year-Old Table Tennis Sensation On UTT Debut, Asian Gold & Dream Journey

Divyanshi Bhowmick |

From becoming the first Indian in 36 years to claim the U-15 girls' singles title last year to becoming the youngest ever player at the age of 15 to feature in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) auction, Divyanshi Bhowmick is currently the most talked about player in Indian table tennis at the moment.

Young Divyanshi shared her thoughts in an exclusive Q&A with The Free Press Journal.

Excerpts.

You have been identified as one of India’s promising young paddlers. What have been the defining moments in your journey so far?

Ans - Winning the gold medal at Asian Youth Championships 2025 for India after 36 years and defeating three Chinese players in a row was definitely one of those moments. Also the two bronze medals at World Youth Championships last year in Romania. These wins gives me confidence to keep working hard and win more.

At what stage did you realise that table tennis could become a serious career option for you?

Ans - I started playing table tennis in 2020 lockdown but when I got into the Maharashtra state trails in 2021, that’s when I felt this my career.

How has your playing style evolved over the past few years, especially with exposure to international competition?

Ans - After playing lot of international tournaments, I realised I need to work more on attack and not just defend. Now I’m focusing to improve my attacks and I also started working more on my fitness which will improve my game more.

Who have been the biggest influences in your career, both on and off the table?

Ans - Of course my dad. He travels with me and analyse all my games. And also gives me an honest feedback and understanding from him. He’s my biggest support too.

What does being part of Ultimate Table Tennis mean for a young player like you?

Ans - I started playing table tennis by watching UTT and it’s been one of my dreams to be there. Now getting to debut this season and also as the youngest player, it’s really important for me. I’m realy excited and looking forward to learn more.

How different is the UTT environment compared to regular tournaments in terms of intensity and exposure?

Ans - Fighting for each single point for my team in UTT makes it more exciting and crucial as every point matters in UTT. Also league stage here gives more play time unlike regular knockout events. Environment is really nice too especially team bonding since I get to share meals, dressing room, practice sessions with top and other young players like me.

With international stars in the league, how valuable is the opportunity to share the dressing room with and compete against them?

Ans - Usually in other tournaments I only get to compete with international players and barely speak because of tight schedules. Here I get to train along with both international and Indian stars & coaches, know their experiences and share their knowledge. I can both play with them and against them which is really valuable for me.

What are your personal goals for Season 7 of UTT?

Ans - Personally for me it’s a learning platform where I can learn directly from the top players and coaches. I hope to learn as much I can. This is my most honest approach to this season. And I’ll work hard and give my best to help the team.