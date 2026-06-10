'Disheartening': Deepak Chahar's Sister Malti Reacts To '₹370 Biryani' Remark Made On Bigg Boss 19 Co-Contestant Pranit More's Show

Malti Reacts To '₹370 Biryani' Remark Made On Bigg Boss 19 Co-Contestant Pranit More's Show | X

Mumbai, June 10: Deepak Chahar's sister Malti Chahar has reacted to the viral "₹370 biryani" controversy linked to Bigg Boss 19 co-contestant Pranit More's live crowd-work show. In a social media post, Malti criticised the mindset behind the joke and spoke about the importance of respecting women and understanding consent.

The controversy started during a live show hosted by Pranit More. During an interaction with the audience, a man named Himanshu shared that he had gone on a date with a slightly older woman. He said they shared a plate of chicken biryani worth ₹370 and then joked that he would have to "recover" the money, suggesting that he expected something in return. Pranit laughed and continued the conversation, and the clip later went viral on social media.

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Reacting to the video, Malti said such comments explain why many women prefer financial independence and often choose to split bills. She added that some women even support men financially, yet women continue to be objectified.

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She also said that a woman's consent should never be treated as something that can be exchanged for money or gifts. According to Malti, it is disappointing that women still have to deal with such attitudes despite years of efforts towards equality and respect.

In her post, she urged parents to teach their sons to respect women and understand the value of consent. She also said people should not dismiss such incidents as "just a joke" because content in media and entertainment can influence society and shape behaviour.

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Pranit More has been facing criticism on social media after the clip from his live shows went viral, in which the audience member suggested that spending ₹370 on a biryani during a date entitled him to more than just the woman's company, sparking widespread backlash online.