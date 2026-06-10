'Pranit More Ke Bhi Shows Band Hone Chahiye': Rashami Desai On ₹370 Biryani Row And Its Impact On Comedy Fraternity

Rashami Desai on Pranit More's controversy |

Television actress Rashami Desai has now reacted to comedian Pranit More's ongoing 'Rs. 370 ki biryani' controversy. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rashami shared a post by content creator Prafful Garg, who criticised Pranit for engaging with and laughing along during a crowdwork interaction that many viewed as misogynistic. The viral clip drew backlash after an audience member made a remark widely interpreted as reducing a woman's consent to a monetary transaction. While Rashami appeared to call out Pranit's conduct, she also described such exchanges as "normal talking", adding that people often resort to them when they lack content or creativity.

Rashami addressed the creator and wrote, "Praful bhai, this is not a Comedy. It is a normal talking conversation and it has no content." She further added, "They start communicating when they don't have content or creativity."

Rashami then went on to clarify her stance by also calling out Pranit. She wrote, "Pranit is not an artist. He's also not a comedian." The actress further stated that incidents like these were bringing unnecessary criticism to the comedy fraternity and were "really bad for real artist." She added, "The fraternity will get troll for unnecessarily, this is really bad for real artist."

Speaking about Himanshu Jangra, who made the controversial remark during Pranit's show, Rashami pointed out that he had allegedly lost his job amid the backlash. The actress argued that if he had faced consequences for his actions, Pranit should be held accountable as well. She wrote, "And this boy has lost his job. Also, Pranit ke bhi shows band hone chahiye." Towards the end of her post, she added, "#shameonpranit SHAME ON GURGAON BOY."

Amid the growing backlash, Pranit's Instagram account also became inaccessible, further fuelling discussions around the controversy. However, it remains unclear whether the comedian deactivated the account himself or if it was taken down after being reported. Reacting to the development, several social media users claimed Pranit had "run away" from the criticism, while others argued that the online backlash against him had become excessive.