'Disappointed & Surprised': Manchester City Respond To Premier League Verdict On Financial Rule Breaches | X

Manchester City responded to the Premier League Commission's findings, saying the club is "disappointed and surprised" by the decision and continues to maintain that it is innocent of the accusations.

In a statement, City said they have a "comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence" supporting their position in the case. The club also said it will continue to challenge the findings through all appropriate regulatory and legal channels.

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The Premier League Commission found Manchester City guilty of financial rule breaches covering nine seasons from 2009/10 to 2017/18. The commission also upheld three of four alleged breaches relating to the club's cooperation with the Premier League's investigation.

City said the Premier League process is still ongoing and that it will now pursue the appeal avenues available to the club. According to the statement, the club believes the commission's opinion contains "clear material errors" of law, principle and fact.

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The club also said it had followed due process for the past eight years, believing that the Premier League would act as an independent, impartial and fair-minded regulator.

Manchester City added that it is limited in what it can say publicly while the remaining proceedings are ongoing. The club will now focus on its appeal as the legal process continues.

Manchester City's Full Statement

Manchester City FC is both disappointed and surprised by the opinion of the Premier League Commission, that has been published today.

The Club is innocent of the accusations made by the Premier League and a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions, relating to this case. The Club will therefore be relentless, and where necessary proactive, in any and all appropriate regulatory and legal forums.

The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements uncompleted. Manchester City FC will now pursue the appeal avenues open to it, on the basis that the opinion contains clear material errors, of law, principle and fact, and is unsafe.

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The Club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis that the Premier League Board and Executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair-minded regulator, free from partisan influence.

The Club is obviously restricted in what it can say further until all future proceedings are complete.