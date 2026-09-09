Erling Haaland Loses His Cool In Heated Exchange With Pablo Rosario During Manchester City vs Porto Champions League Match | Video

Erling Haaland Loses His Cool In Heated Exchange With Pablo Rosario | haalandermoon/X

Erling Haaland was involved in a heated confrontation with Porto midfielder Pablo Rosario after Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Porto in the Champions League. The Norwegian striker had been the star of the night, scoring both goals to help City secure an important victory away from home.

The tension boiled over in the closing stages of the match when Rosario appeared to bring Haaland down during a physical exchange. Haaland immediately reacted, leading to a heated face-off between the two players as emotions ran high at the Estadio do Dragao.

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Erling Haaland Loses His Cool In Heated Exchange With Pablo Rosario

The confrontation quickly attracted the attention of their teammates, who stepped in to separate the pair before the situation escalated further. Haaland and Rosario continued exchanging words, with both players visibly frustrated during the late incident.

Referee Szymon Marciniak eventually showed both Haaland and Rosario yellow cards for their involvement. Haaland later addressed the bizarre incident, reportedly claiming that Rosario had grabbed him in an unusual manner while trying to stop him.

Despite the late drama, Haaland’s performance remained the biggest talking point of the night. His brace secured a 2-0 victory for Manchester City and ensured they began their Champions League campaign on a winning note, although his fiery exchange with Rosario provided an entertaining ending to the contest.