 Dinesh Karthik Appointed RCB's Batting Coach And Mentor Ahead Of IPL 2025
Dinesh Karthik played his final IPL season this year and will return as RCB's batting coach and mentor in the next.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, July 01, 2024, 10:26 AM IST
Dinesh Karthik. |

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru has allotted a new role to Dinesh Karthik, who played his final season this year. Ahead of the 2025 edition, the veteran cricketer will be their batting coach and mentor as the franchise's social media handle announced the same on Monday (July 1st, 2024).

Karthik has been part of IPL since the inception of the tournament, plying his trade for Delhi Capitals (previously Delhi Daredevils), Punjab Kings (previously Kings XI Punjab), Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The 39-year-old has played in a staggering 257 matches, scoring 4842 runs and striking at 135.36.

As far as the coaching side of the things go, the Tamil Nadu keeper-batter was involved with the England A team during their series against India A earlier this year.

RCB's late surge propels them into the playoffs:

Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers went another season without winning the title, but earned plenty of praise for their spirited performance. After suffering six defeats in 7 matches, Faf du Plessis and his men looked out of the tournament for all money. However, they started a six-match winning streak and sneaked into the playoffs. In the process, RCB also eliminated defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

However, they lost in the Eliminator to the Rajasthan Royals.

