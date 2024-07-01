Dinesh Karthik Appointed RCB's Batting Coach And Mentor Ahead Of IPL 2025

Dinesh Karthik. |

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru has allotted a new role to Dinesh Karthik, who played his final season this year. Ahead of the 2025 edition, the veteran cricketer will be their batting coach and mentor as the franchise's social media handle announced the same on Monday (July 1st, 2024).

Karthik has been part of IPL since the inception of the tournament, plying his trade for Delhi Capitals (previously Delhi Daredevils), Punjab Kings (previously Kings XI Punjab), Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The 39-year-old has played in a staggering 257 matches, scoring 4842 runs and striking at 135.36.

As far as the coaching side of the things go, the Tamil Nadu keeper-batter was involved with the England A team during their series against India A earlier this year.

Welcome our keeper in every sense, 𝗗𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝗵 𝗞𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗸, back into RCB in an all new avatar. DK will be the 𝗕𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗠𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗼𝗿 of RCB Men’s team! 🤩🫡



You can take the man out of cricket but not cricket out of the man! 🙌 Shower him with all the… pic.twitter.com/Cw5IcjhI0v — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) July 1, 2024

RCB's late surge propels them into the playoffs:

Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers went another season without winning the title, but earned plenty of praise for their spirited performance. After suffering six defeats in 7 matches, Faf du Plessis and his men looked out of the tournament for all money. However, they started a six-match winning streak and sneaked into the playoffs. In the process, RCB also eliminated defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

However, they lost in the Eliminator to the Rajasthan Royals.